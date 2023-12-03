Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $858,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,617,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,483. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

