RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up about 1.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 2.01% of RenaissanceRe worth $191,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,623,000 after acquiring an additional 704,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 323,943 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,396 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

NYSE RNR traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.27. 327,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,975. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.94.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($9.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

