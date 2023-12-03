Head-To-Head Analysis: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 15.42% -173.16% 11.93% System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.19 billion 2.85 $361.95 million $1.77 18.87 System1 $826.65 million 0.15 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Match Group and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 17 0 2.74 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.21%. System1 has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats System1 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

