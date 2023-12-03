Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $66,605.88 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,220,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,101,182,262 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02561775 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,041.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

