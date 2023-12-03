Konnect Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $51,368.44 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konnect has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.

KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Konnectglobal)[Medium](https://medium.com/@KONNECT%5FKCT)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219219/konnect%5Fwhite%5Fpaper%5Fv101.pdf)”

Konnect Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

