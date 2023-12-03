Linear One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.29 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $104.32 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,868,369,661 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

