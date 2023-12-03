Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $891.18 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $891.18 million and $75.78 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.71 or 0.00016879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.21 or 1.00010530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,830,063 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.58642313 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $53,071,999.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

