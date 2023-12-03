Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $16.36 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357,000. Cencora makes up approximately 2.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cencora by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,934. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

