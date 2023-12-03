Head-To-Head Contrast: Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) versus Its Competitors

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Atour Lifestyle to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million $14.22 million 42.86 Atour Lifestyle Competitors $3.13 billion $77.12 million 46.22

Atour Lifestyle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle. Atour Lifestyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atour Lifestyle Competitors 405 2039 2855 50 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atour Lifestyle and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus target price of $27.58, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 256.97%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83% Atour Lifestyle Competitors -0.66% -56.10% 1.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atour Lifestyle pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atour Lifestyle lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle rivals beat Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

