Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $39.38. 10,124,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

