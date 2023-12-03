T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,895. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,646. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

