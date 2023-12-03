Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.71.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.87. 6,956,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,909. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

