Lcnb Corp Invests $686,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lcnb Corp bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

