Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Declines By 19.3%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Lazydays Price Performance

LAZY traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $7.63. 102,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,322. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,298,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 302,782 shares of company stock worth $1,866,313 over the last 90 days. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

