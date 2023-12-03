Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LANV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 177,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,088. The company has a market cap of $429.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.22. Lanvin Group has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $22.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

