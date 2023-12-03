The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $348.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $382.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

