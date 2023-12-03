iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Reduced by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.1% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,170,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,389,384 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

