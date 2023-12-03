Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of CAVA Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CAVA Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,805. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

