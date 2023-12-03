Woodson Capital Management LP Has $19.75 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up about 3.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.5% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.27. 98,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,267. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.40 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

