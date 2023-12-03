Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 6,573,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

