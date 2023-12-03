Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $451,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.06. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

