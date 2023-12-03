Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after buying an additional 1,203,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,033,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Get Our Latest Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $84.19. 523,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.