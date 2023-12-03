Woodson Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 250.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,680 shares during the period. European Wax Center accounts for about 2.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 1.11% of European Wax Center worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in European Wax Center by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in European Wax Center by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

EWCZ traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 773,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $931.60 million, a P/E ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.38. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWCZ. Piper Sandler raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

