Woodson Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 250.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,680 shares during the period. European Wax Center accounts for about 2.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 1.11% of European Wax Center worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in European Wax Center by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in European Wax Center by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
EWCZ traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 773,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $931.60 million, a P/E ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.38. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on EWCZ. Piper Sandler raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
