Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Decreases By 18.4%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 197.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $41.98. 92,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,869. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

