Woodson Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Woodson Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for about 2.7% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.61. The company had a trading volume of 404,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.04%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

