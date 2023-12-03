Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.32. 24,267,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

