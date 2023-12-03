Key Square Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 293,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000. Ivanhoe Electric accounts for about 7.7% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Ivanhoe Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $636,257.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of IE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 322,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,483. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

