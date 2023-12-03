Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 253,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSV stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

