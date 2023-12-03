Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.30% of Curtiss-Wright worth $91,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,308. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $219.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

