Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 8,616 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $82,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

Eaton stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.46. 1,605,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,634. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

