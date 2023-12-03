Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $102,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

