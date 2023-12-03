Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.03% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $80,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2,400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 187,525 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 46.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $18,044,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. 4,598,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,998. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

