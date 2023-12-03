Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $90,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $32.91. 2,400,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,782. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

