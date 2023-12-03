Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,464. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $162.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.97.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,115,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.