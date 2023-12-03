General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,984 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $81,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $249.69. 842,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

