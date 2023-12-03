Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 925 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 4.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $77,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,798,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 297,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,690. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

