Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,355,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.86. 1,512,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,536. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

