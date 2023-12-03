Woodson Capital Management LP Takes $6.32 Million Position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 1.17% of GEN Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,097,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,317,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $619,000.

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 86,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $36,940.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $73,702.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

