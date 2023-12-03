Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,763 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $86,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,053,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

