Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 22,107,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,940,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

