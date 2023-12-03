Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 64,958 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,958 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.01% of Air Lease worth $93,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Air Lease by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $46,494,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 851,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 17.90%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

