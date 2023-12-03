Woodson Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

