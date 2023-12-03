Akaris Global Partners LP Takes $14.11 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,109,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.7% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $511.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

