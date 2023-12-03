Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

AVGO stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $930.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $891.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $862.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $516.05 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The company has a market capitalization of $383.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

