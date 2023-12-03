Mangrove Partners Purchases 510,000 Shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR)

Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 693.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 479,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 419,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 33.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 664,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

EFHTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.28.

