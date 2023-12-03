Mangrove Partners Purchases Shares of 97,340 EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 97,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 66.2% in the second quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 218.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 431,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 241.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,748,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after buying an additional 1,236,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

