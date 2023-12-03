Kim LLC Acquires 295,000 Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Kim LLC raised its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned approximately 1.58% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 199,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGVC remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

