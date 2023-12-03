SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,093. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

