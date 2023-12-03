ThornTree Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000. Funko accounts for approximately 1.6% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.21% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 231,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Funko by 16.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 42,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Funko by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Funko by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,702. The stock has a market cap of $358.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $91,006.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,620,027.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 278,457 shares of company stock worth $1,924,997. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

