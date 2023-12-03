ThornTree Capital Partners LP Sells 643,988 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP lowered its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,988 shares during the period. ON makes up approximately 3.4% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ON were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 43.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ON by 379.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ONON stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.26. 4,453,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,059. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.